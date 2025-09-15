Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson [Image 3 of 7]

    SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Bailey, 374th Force Support Squadron manpower and organization NCO in charge, participates in a physical team-building activity at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Students from Airman Leadership School and Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy participated in several activities including sandbag carries, four-person pushups, combined exercises and litter carries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9323166
    VIRIN: 250912-F-AF991-1128
    Resolution: 4127x3302
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Lesson
    Resilience
    ALS
    SNCOA
    Overcoming Adversity
    Yokota

