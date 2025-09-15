SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Bailey, 374th Force Support Squadron manpower and organization NCO in charge, participates in a physical team-building activity at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Students from Airman Leadership School and Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy participated in several activities including sandbag carries, four-person pushups, combined exercises and litter carries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9323166
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-AF991-1128
|Resolution:
|4127x3302
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
