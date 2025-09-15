SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Bailey, 374th Force Support Squadron manpower and organization NCO in charge, participates in a physical team-building activity at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Students from Airman Leadership School and Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy participated in several activities including sandbag carries, four-person pushups, combined exercises and litter carries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)