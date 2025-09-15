Air show attendees interact with displays, retirees, aircraft and other exhibits at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show in Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 13, 2025. The air show features U.S. military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays and opportunities for the public to engage with service members, honoring the legacy of aviation excellence while inspiring the next generation of aviators and aerospace innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9323133
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-VR939-1017
|Resolution:
|8103x5402
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating heritage at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.