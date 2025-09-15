T-33A Shooting Star Acemaker soars during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-33A Shooting Star "Acemaker," operated by Ace Maker Airshows, Lost Angeles, California, soars during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2025. Known as America's first operational jet trainer, the T-33A represents the dawn of the jet age in U.S. Air Force history (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra)