    T-33A Shooting Star Acemaker soars during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 1 of 3]

    T-33A Shooting Star Acemaker soars during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra 

    316th Wing

    A T-33A Shooting Star "Acemaker," operated by Ace Maker Airshows, Lost Angeles, California, soars during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. Known as America's first operational jet trainer, the T-33A represents the dawn of the jet age in U.S. Air Force history (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 23:26
    VIRIN: 250913-F-VR939-1055
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, T-33A Shooting Star Acemaker soars during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Christopher Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

