    Medical Training Team Drill Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 3 of 4]

    Medical Training Team Drill Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2025) - Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jose Chavez Jr., from El Paso, Texas, examines a simulated casualty aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a medical training team drill in the South China Sea, Sept. 6. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the South China Sea conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9322856
    VIRIN: 250906-N-QV397-3004
    Resolution: 5415x3610
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
