Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Range [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th Theater Sustainment Command Range

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldier Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cartagena, fires an M4A1 Carbine for qualification on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2025. The qualification range tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to interchanging targets, shoot positions, and hand to weapon correlation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9322828
    VIRIN: 250814-A-WY430-1411
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Range [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Range
    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    M4A1 Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download