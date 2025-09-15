8th Theater Sustainment Command Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cartagena, fires an M4A1 Carbine for qualification on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2025. The qualification range tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to interchanging targets, shoot positions, and hand to weapon correlation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)