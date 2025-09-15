Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 69 of 78]

    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (September 16, 2025) – Newly-pinned chief petty officers stand at attention during Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony in the USS Whitehat training facility, Sept. 16, aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC Great Lakes is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9322650
    VIRIN: 250916-N-RN782-1243
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
