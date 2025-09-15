Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (September 16, 2025) – Newly-pinned chief petty officers stand at attention during Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony in the USS Whitehat training facility, Sept. 16, aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC Great Lakes is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9322650
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-RN782-1243
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
