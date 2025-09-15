Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chilean Navy 2nd Lt. Joaquín Godoy speaks to seventh and eighth grade students from Arlington Middle School, as they tour Type 23 Duke Class Frigate CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05) as part of a community relations project hosted by U.S. 4th Fleet during Exercise UNITAS 2025. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Mohr Released)