Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Mohr 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chilean Navy 2nd Lt. Joaquín Godoy speaks to seventh and eighth grade students from Arlington Middle School, as they tour Type 23 Duke Class Frigate CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05) as part of a community relations project hosted by U.S. 4th Fleet during Exercise UNITAS 2025. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Mohr Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9321872
    VIRIN: 250916-N-OG067-2036
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel
    Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel
    Students participate in a ship tour on Chilean Vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Navy 250
    UNITAS 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download