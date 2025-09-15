Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA leaders gain insights into San Antonio’s unique military health capabilities [Image 1 of 2]

    DHA leaders gain insights into San Antonio’s unique military health capabilities

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Dr. David Smith, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and acting director of the Defense Health Agency, presents a coin to Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 21, 2025. Putnam was recognized for her remarkable dedication to BAMC to include a career in civilian service spanning over 70 years. (DoD photo by James Camillocci)

