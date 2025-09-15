DHA leaders gain insights into San Antonio’s unique military health capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. David Smith, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and acting director of the Defense Health Agency, presents a coin to Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 21, 2025. Putnam was recognized for her remarkable dedication to BAMC to include a career in civilian service spanning over 70 years. (DoD photo by James Camillocci)