Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Newly pinned chief petty officer's and leadership from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda, and other local commands, are pose for a group photo during a Navy chief pinning ceremony with Army Senior Enlisted honorees at Fort Belvoir. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)