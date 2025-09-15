FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Command Master Chief Anna Wood speaks during a Navy chief pinning ceremony with Army Senior Enlisted honorees at Fort Belvoir. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9321770
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-CI012-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|904.01 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.