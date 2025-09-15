Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Command Master Chief Aaron Paul from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda delivers opening remarks during a Navy chief pinning ceremony with Army Senior Enlisted honorees at Fort Belvoir. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9321769
    VIRIN: 250916-N-CI012-1058
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 910.91 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony
    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony
    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony
    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony
    Navy and Army Senior Enlisted Leaders Pinned to E-7 During Fort Belvoir Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WALTER REED
    NMRTC
    CPO
    CHIEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download