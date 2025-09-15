Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MU1 Matthew Aiello receives Good Conduct Award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MU1 Matthew Aiello receives Good Conduct Award

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Congratulations to Musician First Class Matthew Aiello as he receives his fifth Good Conduct Award from Lieutenant Matthew Anderson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 9321189
    VIRIN: 250723-N-AS676-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 651.27 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MU1 Matthew Aiello receives Good Conduct Award, by PO3 ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Award Ceremony

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band
    Good Conduct Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download