250728-N-AM483-1097 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 28, 2025) U.S. Sailors participate in M18 handgun training on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9321187
|VIRIN:
|250728-N-AM483-1097
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Weapons Handling and Familiarization Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.