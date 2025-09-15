Colonel Vernon L. Jones Jr. engaged providers with an overview of CASCOM and Fort Lee, reinforcing the connection between military readiness and community health.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9321145
|VIRIN:
|250911-D-HN813-3276
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Network Provider Collaboration Strengthens Care for Our Community [Image 4 of 4], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.