Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron walks up a staircase during a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants climbed 110 stories to represent the height of the World Trade Center towers, honoring the first responders who ascended the buildings during rescue efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)