    Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [Image 4 of 4]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron walks up a staircase during a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants climbed 110 stories to represent the height of the World Trade Center towers, honoring the first responders who ascended the buildings during rescue efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:14
    Photo ID: 9320927
    VIRIN: 250911-F-GY077-1142
    Resolution: 5851x3893
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

