Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leopold Schick, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter participates in a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. The stair climb served as a tribute to the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)