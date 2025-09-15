U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leopold Schick, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter participates in a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. The stair climb served as a tribute to the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 10:14
|Photo ID:
|9320923
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-GY077-1250
|Resolution:
|5027x3345
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.