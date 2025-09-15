Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb [Image 3 of 4]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leopold Schick, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter participates in a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025. The stair climb served as a tribute to the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:14
    Photo ID: 9320923
    VIRIN: 250911-F-GY077-1250
    Resolution: 5027x3345
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Spangdahlem AB, 52nd FW, 9/11 Memorial, Stair Climb, First Responders, Firefighters

