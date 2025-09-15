LT Michael Cross exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during exercise Northern Coasts 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 12, 2025) LT Michael Cross assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 12, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)