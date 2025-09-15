Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LT Michael Cross exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during exercise Northern Coasts 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 12, 2025) LT Michael Cross assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 12, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9320398
    VIRIN: 250912-N-LX270-2003
    Resolution: 5302x3535
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LT Michael Cross exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during exercise Northern Coasts 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

