The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 12, 2025) LT Michael Cross assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 12, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9320398
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-LX270-2003
|Resolution:
|5302x3535
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LT Michael Cross exits from a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter after flight operations during exercise Northern Coasts 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.