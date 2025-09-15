Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference [Image 12 of 12]

    RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference

    JGSDF CAMP ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System is displayed at a press conference during Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    This work, RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

