A U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System, far left, a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, left, a Japan Self-Defense Force Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile, right, and Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile are displayed at a press conference during Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The NMESIS and the MADIS are 3rd Marine Division Assets. The Type 12 SSM and the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile are Western Army assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 05:08
|Photo ID:
|9320302
|VIRIN:
|250917-M-AG307-1270
|Resolution:
|7656x5106
|Size:
|21.49 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF CAMP ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.