RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, far left, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, stands while Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, the commanding general of Western Army, speak about the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System at a press conference during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)