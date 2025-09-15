Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference [Image 5 of 12]

    RD 25 | III MEF and Western Army Commanding Generals Hold Press Conference

    JGSDF CAMP ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, the commanding general of Western Army, following a press conference during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

