Aviano remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Garcia, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, sounds the "Last Alarm" during the 9/11 Ceremony held at the 31 CES fire department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. It is customary that the "Last Alarm" be sounded for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and to signify they are "Returning to Quarters."
|09.10.2025
|09.17.2025 02:53
|9320150
|250911-F-GF466-1006
|8256x5504
|20.06 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|3
|0
by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone