Aviano remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emily Moran, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, posts during the presentation of the colors at the 9/11 Ceremony held at the 31st CES fire department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. The event included a ceremony and a 5K run to honor those who lost their lives to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)