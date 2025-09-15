Aviano remembers 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Matlack-Grey, 31st Medical Group emergency medical technician, posts during the presentation of the colors at the 9/11 Ceremony held at he 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Aviano Air base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 people who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)