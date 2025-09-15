Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano remembers 9/11 [Image 3 of 6]

    Aviano remembers 9/11

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 Ceremony held at the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. During the terrorist attacks of 9/11, 343 firefighters lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:53
    Photo ID: 9320130
    VIRIN: 250911-F-GF466-1003
    Resolution: 8123x5409
    Size: 19.65 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
