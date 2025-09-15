Aviano remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 Ceremony held at the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. During the terrorist attacks of 9/11, 343 firefighters lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
