Aviano remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Byrd, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, recite the EOD creed during the 9/11 Ceremony held at the 31st CES fire department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honors the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)