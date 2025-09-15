Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 6]

    Aviano remembers 9/11

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Byrd, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, recite the EOD creed during the 9/11 Ceremony held at the 31st CES fire department at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honors the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:53
    Photo ID: 9320128
    VIRIN: 250911-F-GF466-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.88 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Aviano remembers 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

