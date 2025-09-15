U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deici Caban, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCOIC of ultrasound, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, September 12, 2025. Johnson is the Titan of the week, displaying dedication to the 39th HCOS' mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9320086
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-JR630-9551
|Resolution:
|3846x5780
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: Staff Sgt. Deici Caban, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.