    Titan Tuesday: Staff Sgt. Deici Caban

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deici Caban, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCOIC of ultrasound, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, September 12, 2025. Johnson is the Titan of the week, displaying dedication to the 39th HCOS' mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)

    Ultrasound
    HCOS
    Titan Tuesday

