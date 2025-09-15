Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders, left, the assistant wing commander of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, presents the Marine Corps Association, Marine of the year award to Cpl. Amanda Moreno Kuan, a food service specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, for her dedication and exceptional performance at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. This dinner was hosted by the Marine Corps Association to spread awareness of all the benefits and opportunities the association has for service members along with building camaraderie within the units of MCAS Iwakuni. Sanders and Moreno Kuan are both natives of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)