Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders, the assistant wing commander of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. This dinner was hosted by the Marine Corps Association to spread awareness of all the benefits and opportunities the association has for service members along with building camaraderie within the units of MCAS Iwakuni. Sanders is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9320084
    VIRIN: 250913-M-ER001-1082
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 32.22 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni
    Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni
    Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni
    Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unity
    1st MAW
    Teamwork
    MCA
    Together
    MAG12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download