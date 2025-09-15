Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders, the assistant wing commander of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses the audience at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. This dinner was hosted by the Marine Corps Association to spread awareness of all the benefits and opportunities the association has for service members along with building camaraderie within the units of MCAS Iwakuni. Sanders is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)