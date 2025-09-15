Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Sanders gives speech at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni present colors during a Marine Corps Association dinner at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. This dinner was hosted by the Marine Corps Association to spread awareness of all the benefits and opportunities the association has for service members along with building camaraderie within the units of MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)