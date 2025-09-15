NMFP Flag Writer Promoted to Chief Petty Officer

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chief Yeoman Kaitlyn Sanchez, left, stands at attention during her pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Sanchez serves as the Naval Medical Forces Pacific flagwriter for Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, NMFP commander and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, who attended the ceremony. The time-honored Navy tradition recognizes sailors who have advanced to chief petty officer, the backbone of the Navy who bridge the gap between enlisted personnel and officers through their demonstrated leadership and technical expertise. (Official DoW photo by Regena Kowitz.)
