    NMFP Flag Writer Promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    NMFP Flag Writer Promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chief Yeoman Kaitlyn Sanchez, left, stands at attention during her pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Sanchez serves as the Naval Medical Forces Pacific flagwriter for Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, NMFP commander and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim director, who attended the ceremony. The time-honored Navy tradition recognizes sailors who have advanced to chief petty officer, the backbone of the Navy who bridge the gap between enlisted personnel and officers through their demonstrated leadership and technical expertise. (Official DoW photo by Regena Kowitz.)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9319861
    VIRIN: 250916-D-UJ980-1089
    Resolution: 6510x4340
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NMFP Flag Writer Promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 30 of 30], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

