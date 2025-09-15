Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 13 of 15]

    NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250916-N-TL932-1142 MILLINGTON, Tenn. — (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Builder Kiasha Stevens, left, has their new rank insignia pinned on during a chief petty officer promotion ceremony at Pat Thompson Conference Center at Naval Support Activity Mid-South. Advancement to the rank of chief petty officer marks not only a promotion in rank, but a significant change in responsibility, leadership, and commitment to service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 9319747
    VIRIN: 250916-N-TL932-1142
    Resolution: 6025x4009
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Navy Recruiting Command
    CNRC
    Commander

