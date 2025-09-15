NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony

250916-N-TL932-1124 MILLINGTON, Tenn. — (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Navy Counselor Keith Sawyer, center, has their new rank insignia pinned on during a chief petty officer promotion ceremony at Pat Thompson Conference Center at Naval Support Activity Mid-South. Advancement to the rank of chief petty officer marks not only a promotion in rank, but a significant change in responsibility, leadership, and commitment to service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
