250916-N-TL932-1036 MILLINGTON, Tenn. — (Sept. 16, 2025) Naval Support Activity Mid-South’s newest chief petty officers stand in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Pat Thompson Conference Center at Naval Support Activity Mid-South. Advancement to the rank of chief petty officer marks not only a promotion in rank, but a significant change in responsibility, leadership, and commitment to service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 20:32
|Photo ID:
|9319734
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-TL932-1036
|Resolution:
|5909x3932
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.