250916-N-CD453-1406 MIRAMAR, Florida (Sept. 16, 2026) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Derek Campbell, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, is rung aboard the Chief’s Mess during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Miramar, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. The Navy chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transition from First Class Petty Officer to Chief Petty Officer, marking a significant milestone of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the Navy and its core values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:51
|Photo ID:
|9318928
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-CD453-1406
|Resolution:
|5107x3648
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Southern Command Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.