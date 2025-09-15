U.S. Southern Command Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-CD453-1197 MIRAMAR, Florida (Sept. 16, 2026) Chief Intelligence Specialist Kevin Talley, from Abilene, Texas, receives a combination cover from his sponsor during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Miramar, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. The Navy chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transition from First Class Petty Officer to Chief Petty Officer, marking a significant milestone of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the Navy and its core values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)