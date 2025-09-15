Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Southern Command Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Southern Command Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    250916-N-CD453-1472 MIRAMAR, Florida (Sept. 16, 2026) U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, right, commander of U.S. Southern Command, congratulates Chief Culinary Specialist Michelle Wynn-Mitchell, from Dumfries, Virginia, on her promotion during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Miramar, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. The Navy chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transition from First Class Petty Officer to Chief Petty Officer, marking a significant milestone of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the Navy and its core values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    This work, U.S. Southern Command Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

