USS Kearsarge Holds Flu Vaccine Clinic

250916-N-EJ492-1056 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Natalie Guido, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), reviews paperwork during a flu vaccine clinic, Sept. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)