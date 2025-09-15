Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Holds Flu Vaccine Clinic [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Kearsarge Holds Flu Vaccine Clinic

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250916-N-EJ492-1056 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Natalie Guido, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), reviews paperwork during a flu vaccine clinic, Sept. 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9318857
    VIRIN: 250916-N-EJ492-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 496.31 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    USS Kearsarge Holds Flu Vaccine Clinic
    USS Kearsarge Holds Flu Vaccine Clinic

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Corpman
    Clinic

