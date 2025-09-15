Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Between the Lifelines Training [Image 7 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Between the Lifelines Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250915-N-FC892-1349 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 15, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jorge Barradasportilla, back-right, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), acts as a hostile while participating in room clearing scenarios during Between the Lifelines (BTL) training, Sept. 15. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9318359
    VIRIN: 250915-N-FC892-1349
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS America
    BTL
    Training
    U.S. Navy

