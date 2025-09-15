USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Between the Lifelines Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250915-N-FC892-1349 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 15, 2025) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jorge Barradasportilla, back-right, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), acts as a hostile while participating in room clearing scenarios during Between the Lifelines (BTL) training, Sept. 15. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)