325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 08.08.2025 Courtesy Photo 325th Fighter Wing

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Communications and Security Forces Squadrons pose for a photo during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID emphasized combat readiness and teamwork with various squadrons such as the 325th Security Forces Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadrons, and the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers. (Courtesy photo)