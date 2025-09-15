U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Communications and Security Forces Squadrons pose for a photo during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID emphasized combat readiness and teamwork with various squadrons such as the 325th Security Forces Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadrons, and the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9318128
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-F3502-7787
|Resolution:
|7008x2244
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
