Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Communications and Security Forces Squadrons pose for a photo during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID emphasized combat readiness and teamwork with various squadrons such as the 325th Security Forces Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadrons, and the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:43
    Photo ID: 9318128
    VIRIN: 250808-F-F3502-7787
    Resolution: 7008x2244
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Mission Ready
    Operational Readiness
    Team Tyndall
    325th Communications Squadron
    Ready Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download