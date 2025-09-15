Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Creech Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services stand in position around the 432nd Support Squadron Fire Department’s ceremonial bell during the 9/11 commemoration ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,996 people, 400 of which were emergency personnel such as firefighters and policemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)