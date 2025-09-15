325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 08.08.2025 Courtesy Photo 325th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Barron, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of electronic security systems, simulates tactical opposition in a mock village during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID was designed to strengthen tactical skills and enhance operational readiness by incorporating combat-style tasks, highlighting the shift toward mission ready Airmen training across the Air Force. (Courtesy photo)