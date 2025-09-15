Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Barron, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of electronic security systems, simulates tactical opposition in a mock village during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID was designed to strengthen tactical skills and enhance operational readiness by incorporating combat-style tasks, highlighting the shift toward mission ready Airmen training across the Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:43
    Photo ID: 9318118
    VIRIN: 250808-F-F3502-4797
    Resolution: 4100x4788
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download