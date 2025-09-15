Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Kimberly Goff 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Leonard Bowen, 22nd Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft pilot, and Brent Saban, 432d Wing Fire and Emergency Services lead fire inspector, Creech Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services, shake hands during the 9/11 commemoration ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the tragic events that happened on 9/11 and honored the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:45
    Photo ID: 9318117
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LI370-1201
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
