325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 08.08.2025 Courtesy Photo 325th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryant Robinson, 325th Communications Squadron cable and antenna systems technician, inspects an M4 rifle during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID was designed to strengthen tactical skills and enhance operational readiness by incorporating combat-style tasks, highlighting the shift toward mission ready Airmen training across the Air Force. (Courtesy photo)