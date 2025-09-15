U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryant Robinson, 325th Communications Squadron cable and antenna systems technician, inspects an M4 rifle during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID was designed to strengthen tactical skills and enhance operational readiness by incorporating combat-style tasks, highlighting the shift toward mission ready Airmen training across the Air Force. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9318110
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-F3502-9134
|Resolution:
|4318x6477
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID
No keywords found.