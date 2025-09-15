Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 3 of 5]

    325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryant Robinson, 325th Communications Squadron cable and antenna systems technician, inspects an M4 rifle during exercise Ground-to-Air Transmit and Receive Aid at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2025. Exercise GATR AID was designed to strengthen tactical skills and enhance operational readiness by incorporating combat-style tasks, highlighting the shift toward mission ready Airmen training across the Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:43
    Photo ID: 9318110
    VIRIN: 250808-F-F3502-9134
    Resolution: 4318x6477
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications Squadron sharpens combat skills in exercise GATR AID

