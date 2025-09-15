Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Leonard Bowen, 22nd Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft pilot, whose parents were NYPD officers at the time of the event, speaks about the September 11th attacks that affected him during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. This year marks the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)