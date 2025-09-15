Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Kimberly Goff 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Leonard Bowen, 22nd Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft pilot, whose parents were NYPD officers at the time of the event, speaks about the September 11th attacks that affected him during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. This year marks the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:45
    Photo ID: 9318106
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LI370-1178
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Kimberly Goff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

