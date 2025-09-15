Creech Air Force 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The Creech Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services ceremonial bell is rung during the 9/11 commemoration ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony served as a reminder to uphold the resilience and selfless bravery these first responders demonstrated in the face of danger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)
