Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th ID M4 Qualification [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    28th ID M4 Qualification

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division work to qualify with M4s at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12, 2025. M4 qualification is a yearly requirement every soldier is expected to pass and uphold. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9317526
    VIRIN: 250912-Z-SW312-1217
    Resolution: 5047x3712
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ID M4 Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th ID M4 Qualification
    28th ID M4 Qualification
    28th ID M4 Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    PA NG
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download