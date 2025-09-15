Soldiers with the 28th Infantry Division work to qualify with M4s at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12, 2025. M4 qualification is a yearly requirement every soldier is expected to pass and uphold. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9317526
|VIRIN:
|250912-Z-SW312-1217
|Resolution:
|5047x3712
|Size:
|11.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th ID M4 Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.