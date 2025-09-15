Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey and HMAS Ballarat conduct Bilateral Training [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Dewey and HMAS Ballarat conduct Bilateral Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 16, 2025) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, sails alongside Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155), right, during a bilateral training with the Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. Dewey is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9317487
    VIRIN: 250916-N-JJ672-1404
    Resolution: 4568x3318
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Dewey and HMAS Ballarat conduct Bilateral Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    USS Dewey
    C7F
    HMAS Ballarat
    training
    DESRON15/CTF71

